Reign Lose In Overtime

Coachella Valley Firebirds' Martin Chromiak on the ice

Coachella Valley Firebirds' Martin Chromiak on the ice

Storyline: Martin Chromiak's first pro hat trick wasn't enough for the Ontario Reign (20-14-1-1) Saturday night, who suffered their first overtime loss of the 2022-23 season at the hands of the Coachella Valley Firebirds (26-6-3-1) by a 5-4 score at Toyota Arena.

Reign captain TJ Tynan also matched a career-high with four assists in the contest, while Jordan Spence posted two helpers for Ontario. Coachella Valley captain Max McCormick scored the game-winning goal at 3:32 of overtime and recorded four points in the contest with three goals and an assist.

Date: January 21, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Max McCormick (CV)

2. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

3. TJ Tynan (ONT)

W: Joey Daccord

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Calgary Wranglers | 6:00 PM PST | Scotiabank Saddledome

