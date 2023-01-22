Silver Knights Fall, 4-3, to the Eagles

The Henderson Silver Knights fall, 4-3, to the Colorado Eagles on the road. Sakari Manninen and Brendan Brisson each recorded a goal and an assist for a two-point night.

Brisson opened the scoring early in the first with a power-play goal, assisted by Manninen and Spencer Foo.

Colorado tied the game 10 minutes later with a goal from Hudon. Galchenyuk would give the Eagles a 2-1 lead, their first of the game, in the second period.

Sheldon Rempal tied the game again with a chance on the rush. Assisted by Brisson and Layton Ahac, he brought the puck up the boards and fired it home to make it a 2-2 game.

Scott regained the lead for Colorado on the power play, their first of the evening. He was assisted on his second-period goal by Galchenyuk and Farrance for their second points of the night.

Manninen, assisted by Peter DiLiberatore, tied the game again at three early in the third. But Farrance scored midway through the period to secure a 4-3 victory for the Eagles.

Jiri Patera stopped 31 of 35 shots on goal, his third straight start of 30 saves or more in a game.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or watch on AHL TV with subscription.

