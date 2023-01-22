Wolf Pack Conclude Three-In-Three with Trip to Providence

January 22, 2023







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their first three-in-three of the season this afternoon when they make a trip to Providence to take on the Bruins for the fourth time in five outings.

Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins this season, and the third of five meetings at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Atlantic Division rivals will meet again on Friday night back in Providence, with the puck drop coming at 7:05 p.m. This is the fourth straight game for the Bruins against the Wolf Pack, and the fourth game in the last five for the Pack against the Bruins.

In all, Providence has five consecutive games against the Wolf Pack, while Hartford plays six out of nine games against the Bruins.

The Bruins scored a comeback victory on Friday night, taking a 5-3 decision over the Wolf Pack in the last meeting between the foes. Karl Henriksson scored 2:48 into the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie and putting the Wolf Pack ahead. Just over two minutes later, however, Luke Toporowski was awarded a penalty shot and beat Louis Domingue to make it a 3-3 contest.

Late in the period, Marc McLaughlin found a loose puck at the top of the crease and jammed it home for a powerplay goal that would stand as the game-winner. The goal, scored at 16:46, was McLaughlin's seventh of the season and was his third point of the night. Oskar Steen's empty-net goal at 19:25 ended the intrigue and capped a stretch of three unanswered goals for the Bruins.

The Bruins hold a record of 3-1-0-0 in the season series, while the Wolf Pack are 1-2-1-0. The Bruins have won both meetings in Providence, taking a 3-1 decision on December 4th and a 3-2 overtime verdict last Sunday.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack got back into the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Rochester Americans last night at the XL Center. Turner Elson opened the scoring 12:01 into the game, jamming a loose puck home for his eighth of the year. Cristiano DiGiacinto snapped home the eventual game-winning goal at 17:53, working his way into the slot and beating Michael Houser with a wrist shot.

Lauri Pajuniemi and Zach Giuttari both tacked on insurance markers in the third period, while Dylan Garand made 23 saves for the victory. The win gives Hartford points in eight of their last nine games.

Hartford scored two powerplay goals in Saturday's victory. That is the second time this season they have done that and the first time since October 22nd against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Elson leads Wolf Pack skaters in points with 22 (8 g, 14 a) on the season. Will Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the team in goals with 12. Tanner Fritz's 17 assists lead the club in that department.

Forward Ryan Carpenter is currently on a four-game point streak. He has scored four assists in that time. Elson, meanwhile, has goals in back-to-back games.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins pushed their record to 23-8-5-2 with their 5-3 victory in Hartford on Friday night. The club has won two straight games, and three of their last four. Their lone loss in that span was a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Wolf Pack on January 14th.

Forwards Eduards Tralmaks and Alex-Olivier Voyer were loaned to the ECHL's Maine Mariners on Friday. On Saturday, the parent Boston Bruins (NHL) recalled forward Joona Koppanen.

Vinni Lettieri leads the Bruins in both points with 31 (14 g, 17 a) and goals with 14. He has scored in each of the last two games against the Wolf Pack, netting the overtime winner last Sunday and a powerplay goal on Friday night.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr. To listen to Alex's call of the game, click the 'away audio' button when selecting today's game.

The Pack is back at the XL Center Wednesday night when they host the Bridgeport Islanders in the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut.' The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

