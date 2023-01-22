Gulls' Hunter Drew Suspended One Game

January 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls forward Hunter Drewhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty for spearing incurred in a game at San Jose on Jan. 20.

Drew will miss San Diego's game today (Jan. 22) at Coachella Valley.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.