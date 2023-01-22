Gulls' Hunter Drew Suspended One Game
January 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls forward Hunter Drewhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty for spearing incurred in a game at San Jose on Jan. 20.
Drew will miss San Diego's game today (Jan. 22) at Coachella Valley.
