New York Rangers Assign F Jonny Brodzinski to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Jonny Brodzinski to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brodzinski, 29, has skated in 17 games with the Wolf Pack and 16 games with the Rangers during the 2022-23 campaign. During his time with the Rangers, Brodzinski has scored two points (1 g, 1 a). In Hartford, while serving as captain of the club, Brodzinski has scored nine points (2 g, 7 a).

During the 2021-22 season, Brodzinski skated in 36 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 39 points (18 g, 21 a). He also set a franchise record for the longest goal-scoring streak in team history when he scored in nine consecutive games. In three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Brodzinski has appeared in 67 games with the team.

In his career, Brodzinski has scored 203 points (96 g, 107 a) in 267 AHL games with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Ontario Reign. While with the Reign during the 2016-17 season, Brodzinski was named to the AHL All-Star Classic.

In 100 career NHL games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings, Brodzinski has recorded 17 points (9 g, 8 a).

