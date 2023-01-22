Blues Assign D Steven Santini to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists) and 14 penalty minutes. He has also collected one assist and two penalty minutes in four games with the Blues. A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini was signed by the Blues as a free agent on October 9, 2020.

