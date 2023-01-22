Farrance Drives Colorado to 4-3 Triumph over Henderson

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman David Farrance netted the game-winning goal and tacked on two assists, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 4-3 on Sunday. Forward Alex Galchenyuk added a goal and an assist in the win, while fellow forward Jean-Luc Foudy picked up an assist to run his point streak to five games. The victory also extends Colorado's winning streak to three games, as the Eagles improved to 15-5-2 on home ice. Goaltender Jonas Johansson made 19 saves on 22 shots to earn his 10th win of the year.

Henderson would claim the game's first goal, as a power play set up forward Brendan Brisson to bury a wrister from the slot to give the Silver Knights a 1-0 edge just 3:37 into the contest.

Colorado would answer back when forward Charles Hudon snagged a puck at the bottom of the left-wing circle and roofed it past Henderson goalie Jiri Patera, tying the game at 1-1 with 6:14 remaining in the first period.

With the contest still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would grab their first lead of the game when Galchenyuk deflected a shot at the bottom of the right-wing circle, sending it into the back of the net. The goal was Galchenyuk's seventh of the season and gave Colorado a 2-1 advantage at the 6:22 mark of the middle frame.

The momentum would swing just 1:27 later when Silver Knights forward Sheldon Rempal ripped a wrister from the right-wing circle that would beat Johansson and tied the game at 2-2.

A power play late in the period would allow Colorado to jump back into the driver's seat, as forward Justin Scott tracked down a rebound in the low slot and stuffed the puck home to put the Eagles on top 3-2 with 2:15 remaining in the second stanza.

Henderson would level the score for a third time in the contest when forward Sakari Manninen lit the lamp with a shot from the low slot to tie the game 3-3 at the 3:36 mark of the third period.

Colorado would again find an answer, as Farrance belted home a rebound in the left-wing circle to put the Eagles back on top 4-3 with 9:02 left to play in the contest. The goal was Farrance's first in an Eagles sweater.

The Silver Knights would pull Patera in favor of the extra attacker with 3:35 remaining in regulation, but would not be able to generate an equalizer, as Colorado held on for the 4-3 win.

The Eagles outshot Henderson 35-22, as Colorado finished the contest 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, January 27th at 6:00pm MT at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

