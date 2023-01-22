Eagles Win Second Straight With 5-4 Victory Over Henderson

LOVELAND, CO. - Five different Eagles skaters found the back of the net, including a game-winning goal from forward Sampo Ranta, as Colorado defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 5-4 on Saturday. Forward Alex Beaucage notched a goal and an assist in the win, as defensemen Keaton Middleton and Luke Martin also recorded multi-point efforts. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned the victory in net, making 22 saves on 26 shots.

Colorado would jump out to an early lead when forward Spencer Smallman lit the lamp with a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 2:34 into the contest.

After killing off a Henderson power play, Colorado would get its first opportunity on the man-advantage and forward Martin Kaut would capitalize when he buried a shot from the left-wing circle. The goal was Kaut's fifth of the season and stretched the Eagles lead to 2-0 at the 7:55 mark of the first period.

The Silver Knights would swing the momentum when forward Brendan Brisson slipped a shot from between the circles past Annunen to slice the deficit to 2-1 with 4:31 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Still leading 2-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would add to their total when Beaucage snapped a shot from the left-wing circle that would beat Henderson goalie Laurent Brossoit and put Colorado up 3-1 at the 10:12 mark of the middle frame.

Just 39 seconds later, Middleton weaved his way through the right-wing circle before firing a shot that would find the back of the net and stretch Colorado's advantage to 4-1.

Needing to stem the tide, the Silver Knights would take advantage on the power play, as defenseman Lucas Cormier unfurled a one-timer from the slot that would light the lamp and cut the Eagles lead to 4-2 with 1:09 remaining in the second stanza. Colorado would outshoot Henderson 16-11 in the period and carried a 4-2 advantage into the second intermission.

The Silver Knights would show their resiliency once again, as forward Maxim Marushev fielded a cross-slot pass at the top of the crease and tipped the puck into the back of the net to trim the Eagles lead to 4-3 just 3:34 into the third period.

Colorado would finally bite back when forward Sampo Ranta capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a wrister from the left-wing circle that would put the Eagles on top, 5-3 with 7:54 remaining in the contest.

With Brossoit pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Henderson would once again cut the deficit to one goal, as forward Connor Ford stationed himself on top of the crease and redirected a shot from the boards past Annunen, making it 5-4 at the 17:41 mark. The Silver Knights would again pull Brossoit, but would come no closer, as the Eagles held on for the 5-4 victory.

Colorado outshot Henderson 34-26, as each team finished the night 1-for-3 on the power play. Brossoit suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 34 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday, January 22nd at 3:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

