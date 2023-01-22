Lettieri's Two Goals Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack 4-3 in Overtime

Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri netted a shorthanded goal and a power play goal, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-3 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Connor Carrick posted a goal and an assist in the loss.

How It Happened

Off of an offensive zone face-off, Zach Giuttari zipped a pass from the right point to the top of the blue paint for Jonny Brodzinski, who caught the pass and tucked it past the goaltender on the backhand to give Hartford a 1-0 lead 2:51 into the first period.

While shorthanded, Marc McLaughlin won an offensive zone face-off back to Nick Wolff, who wristed a shot off of the glove of the goaltender and to the left of the crease, where Lettieri cleaned up the rebound to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:51 remaining in the first period.

While entering the offensive zone, Bobby Trivigno fed the puck to an open Ty Emberson above the crease, where he redirected the puck into the back of the net to give the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead with 2:02 to play in the first period.

While on the power play, Georgii Merkulov won the face-off back to Carrick, who slipped a pass across to Lettieri at the left point, where he hammered a one-timer past the goaltender to tie the game at 2-2 with 4:40 left in the second period.

Chris Wagner took the puck coast-to-coast, then wrapped the puck around the net and found Carrick creeping into the slot, who snapped a shot glove side to give Providence a 3-2 lead with 3:27 to play in the second period. Jack Ahcan was also credited with an assist on the tally.

Ryan Carpenter caught a feed in the slot from the corner and shot it off the pad of the goaltender, found his own rebound, and snapped it into the back of the net with 10:04 left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3.

On a 2-on-1 in overtime, Tanner Fritz slid the puck across to Will Cuylle at the right circle for a one-timer to win the game for Hartford 1:05 into the extra period.

Stats

Lettieri has goals in three straight games, tallying four goals and an assist in that span.

Ahcan has assists in five straight contests.

McLaughlin has seven points in his last five games.

Brandon Bussi stopped 38 of 42 shots. Providence totaled 26 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, January 27 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

