Thomas Müller Arrives at Vancouver: "Too Good to Retire"

Published on August 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video







The Bayern Munich and Germany legend was unveiled by his new club, addressing reporters in both English and German as he prepares to write the latest chapter in an illustrious career that includes 13 Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Champions League crowns and the 2014 FIFA World Cup, to name a few of his 33 trophies.

"I appreciate it a lot," Müller said of the massive buzz surrounding his arrival. "The warm welcome yesterday at the airport, the warm welcome today.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.