This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey: October 30, 2024

Last week, the Iowa Wild picked up their first win of the 2024-25 season with a road victory over the Chicago Wolves. This week, Iowa hosts the San Jose Barracuda for a pair of weekend games. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Brendan Gaunce (6)

Goals: Hunter Haight (3)

Assists: Brendan Gaunce (4)

PIM: Bradley Marek (22)

STANDINGS

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. vs San Jose Barracuda

Hockey & Hops Night presented by Niece Trucking

Coca-Cola Local Concert Series - Jager and the Polkameisters

2-for-1 Confluence beers (until puck drop)

Sunday Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Pucks 'N' Paws presented by Dog Training Elite

Collapsible bowl giveaway presented by Dog Training Elite & The Vibe 98.3 (first 400 dogs)

Postgame skate presented by learntoskateiowa.com and STAR 102.5

NOTABLE STORYLINES

Iowa earned its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Tuesday

Forward Brendan Gaunce is riding a three-game point streak (1-2=3)

Forward Ryan Sandelin recorded his first career two-goal game in Tuesday's victory

IN THE COMMUNITY

Zoom Room Dog Training and AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport will host the first of six Adopt-A-Pet sessions in the concourse during Sunday's game

Ticket proceeds from fans who purchase human and dog tickets for Sunday's game will be donated to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

THEY SAID IT!

"Everyone's sticking together. We all have the same belief, we all have the same goal, and we're all fighting for that." - Defenseman Ryan O'Rourke on how the team has weathered challenges during the first two weeks of the season.

