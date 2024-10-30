This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey: October 30, 2024
October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
Last week, the Iowa Wild picked up their first win of the 2024-25 season with a road victory over the Chicago Wolves. This week, Iowa hosts the San Jose Barracuda for a pair of weekend games. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!
TEAM LEADERS
Points: Brendan Gaunce (6)
Goals: Hunter Haight (3)
Assists: Brendan Gaunce (4)
PIM: Bradley Marek (22)
STANDINGS
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. vs San Jose Barracuda
Hockey & Hops Night presented by Niece Trucking
Coca-Cola Local Concert Series - Jager and the Polkameisters
2-for-1 Confluence beers (until puck drop)
Sunday Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda
Pucks 'N' Paws presented by Dog Training Elite
Collapsible bowl giveaway presented by Dog Training Elite & The Vibe 98.3 (first 400 dogs)
Postgame skate presented by learntoskateiowa.com and STAR 102.5
NOTABLE STORYLINES
Iowa earned its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Tuesday
Forward Brendan Gaunce is riding a three-game point streak (1-2=3)
Forward Ryan Sandelin recorded his first career two-goal game in Tuesday's victory
IN THE COMMUNITY
Zoom Room Dog Training and AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport will host the first of six Adopt-A-Pet sessions in the concourse during Sunday's game
Ticket proceeds from fans who purchase human and dog tickets for Sunday's game will be donated to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
THEY SAID IT!
"Everyone's sticking together. We all have the same belief, we all have the same goal, and we're all fighting for that." - Defenseman Ryan O'Rourke on how the team has weathered challenges during the first two weeks of the season.
