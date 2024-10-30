T-Birds to Continue Partnership with Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are pleased to announce their continued commitment to the Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon for the 2024 Thanksgiving season. For a third straight year, the team will be partnering with MGM Springfield and Rock 102 for the annual food drive for Springfield's Open Pantry.

The Thunderbirds will host a Mayflower Marathon Kickoff celebration at their game on Friday, Nov. 22 as they host the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The first 3,000 fans inside the Thunderdome will receive a special goalie glove oven mitt compliments of Performance Food Group. Throughout the evening, Rock 102 hosts Bax & Steve Nagle will be on hand to encourage fans to contribute to the Marathon.

"We're incredibly thankful for the partnership with the Thunderbirds in raising awareness about food insecurity in our community," said Nagle. "The need for support at Open Pantry is greater than ever, and the fans play a vital role in making this event a success."

In addition to that special theme night, the T-Birds will proudly serve as a host site for Mayflower Marathon donations throughout November in the MassMutual Center box office lobby. Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items, which will be delivered to the Marathon during the week of Thanksgiving.

"Last year, 1 out of every 4 families in the area suffered from some level of food insecurity, which was well above the state and national average," said Bax. "This year, the need has increased by nearly 40%! We're far beyond a crisis. That's why we hope that everyone can help The Open Pantry during this year's Mayflower Marathon!

During the 2023 Marathon, the 30th anniversary of the event, a record-setting $234,733.71 in monetary donations was collected. Additionally, the record quantity of food donations helped to fill six full Mayflower 18-wheelers, more than double the collection of the 2022 Marathon. Over the past 15 years, the Mayflower Marathon has generated more than $1.8 million in donations to Open Pantry.

"It's a privilege for us to stand alongside Rock 102 and the Mayflower Marathon to support this incredible effort," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and community, but it's also a reminder of how important it is to lift up those who are less fortunate. Everybody deserves a warm meal and a feeling of comfort for the holiday season. We're honored to be part of this tradition and are hopeful that, together, we can break even more records to make a difference for families in need."

Following the T-Birds' Marathon Kickoff game, the formal Marathon begins at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, and continues for 52 straight hours through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Donations can be made at MGM Springfield near the South End Market or online at Rock102.com. The Marathon has set a goal of filling more than four Mayflower trailers with food donations.

For more information on Mayflower Marathon Kickoff Night at the Thunderbirds game, fans can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to secure tickets.

