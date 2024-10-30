Gulls Edged at Calgary

October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-3 to the Calgary Wranglers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sam Colangelo scored a goal for the second straight game, giving him four on the season. He also tallied an assist for his seventh point (4-3=7). He co-leads all AHL rookies in goals and ranks tied for third in points. He leads San Diego skaters in goals and co-leads in points this season.

Tyson Hinds netted his second goal of the season to open the scoring, matching his goal total from the 2023-24 season in 64 fewer games.

Jan Mysak deposited his first goal of the season, his second straight game with a point (1-1=2).

Jansen Harkins recorded his fourth point in two games (2-2=4) with his fourth assist of the season. He co-leads Gulls skaters with 3-4=7 points in six games.

Roland McKeown earned his fourth assist of the season, giving him points in back-to-back games (1-1=2).

Pavol Regenda picked up an assist, his team-leading fifth of the season.

Dillon Heatherington tallied an assist for his first point as a Gull.

Calle Clang stopped 21 shots.

The Gulls will wrap up their road trip with another matchup against the Wranglers Thursday night at the Saddledome (5 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Sam Colangelo

On tonight's game against Calgary

I think that was, that was probably our best game we've played for 60 minutes so far. It's unfortunate you can't come out with the win and build off of it, but I still think there's a lot of things that we can take from this game and keep building forward and build on as easily. There's a lot of positives. Obviously, we tie it up there late, and you obviously want to hold on for the victory, but I think it's a good learning point. We're a pretty young group, a lot of new faces and not too much experience, so I think that down the road, we'll be able to build off that and turn those into wins.

On the 19-shot first period

They have a good goalie. They're a hot team. But I think the way we first 12 or 14 minutes, we really played right and got the puck in their zone, put it north, hard, direct game, hunted the puck. I think that's probably our best first period. But when you don't win, it's hard to have more moral victories. But I think that that's something that we can look back on in a few weeks, few months, and build off of.

On his two-point night and chemistry with Jansen Harkins

It's nice to get points. I mean, I don't really put too much emphasis into that. I think when I'm playing well, those kind of come. I've played with quite a few different lines this year. I think I started off with Jansen, and I played all of the NHL training camp pretty much on a line with him. He's a great player. He's got, I think, over 200 NHL games, or somewhere around there. So, I think we have good chemistry, and we were able to find the back of that a couple times tonight. Just kind of try to keep building and keep building more chemistry. [Pavol Regenda] hunts the puck very, very well, and kind of sets up me and [Harkins] to play off. Just keep building off that. But hopefully the win starts picking up.

On facing Calgary again on Thursday

There's a ton of positives you can take from that. Just playing a hard, direct game. I think that kind of helps the creative skill open up. I think that if you just try to do that right off the start, the players in this league, and any league at this level, NHL, AHL, anywhere. If you try to make something out of nothing, it's hard, but if you just play a simple game and then let things kind of create for themselves, we'd have a little bit more success. Going into Thursday, I think that there's a lot of positives we're going to bring with us, bring from this game, but there's a lot that we could build off of still early in the year, and just try to keep building every game and get better and hopefully get in the win column on Thursday.

Assistant coach Kris Sparre

On tonight's loss to Calgary

We certainly deserved a better fate I felt in the game anytime you put up 45 shots with the grade-A chances that we had. It's unfortunate we come up with no points tonight, but a lot of positives.

On if the Gulls ran into a hot team tonight

I think so. When you start the season, I think it was 7-1 for them, you feel like you get into those moments, and you find ways to win games. For us right now, we found our way to lose that one, and really, we had so many great units as you know. The guys deserved a way better fate like I mentioned, and we'll definitely be looking to take those positives to the next game.

On preparing for Thursday's game against Calgary

Well, I think rest is the first thing. With the travel and the games that we have coming up, I think rest is going to be key. We've shown ourselves that we were a pretty darn good hockey team, and we've consistently gotten better as we've gone through this road trip. We're excited about this challenge in this second game. We feel like we can play with any team, and we've found an identity. We found a way, a brand of hockey that works for us and we're going to look to continue to build on that.

