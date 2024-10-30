Wranglers Add Eighth Win in a Row

October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's not a Wranglers game without a comeback, and Thursday night's matchup against the San Diego Gulls in the Scotiabank Saddledome was no exception.

Matt Coronato led the charge with two goals for the Wranglers, Ilya Solovyov firing a missile from a faceoff, and Clark Bishop scoring the game-winning goal, yet again, in a 4-3 victory.

Gulls defenseman Tyson Hinds opened the scoring in the game, but as has become customary for the Wranglers, the response was swift.

Coronato finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe play with Dryden Hunt and Sam Morton, tying the game up.

The second period saw a shift in momentum, with the Gulls recapturing the lead when Sam Colangelo beat goaltender Devin Cooley.

Solovyov responded to again knot it up.

Coronato skated around Gulls goalie Calle Clang to deposit a loose puck into the net, giving the Wranglers the lead 3-2.

But Jan Mysak leveled the game at 3-3 with just 9:30 remaining in the third period.

And who would deliver the decisive goal of the game? None other than Bishop, the game's hero.

Winning a crucial faceoff in the Wranglers zone, Bishop received a slick pass from William Stromgren before charging down the slot.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.