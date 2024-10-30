Griffins Continue Six-Game Point Streak in Overtime Defeat at Hartford

October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Hartford Wolf Pack) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Cross Hanas (right) vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Hartford Wolf Pack)

HARTFORD, Conn. - Despite a 3-2 overtime loss on Wednesday at the XL Center against the Hartford Wolf Pack, the Grand Rapids Griffins continued their six-game point streak (5-0-1-0). In the team's third overall meeting in Hartford, Dominik Shine scored both goals for Grand Rapids and now has five points (3-2-5) in his last three outings.

Grand Rapids tied its franchise-best mark of 13 points (6-1-1-0) through the first eight games of the season, previously done in 2000-01 (6-1-1). The 14 goals surrendered by the Griffins are the fewest in franchise history over the first eight games of a season, as they allowed their previous low of 17 in 2004-05. Antti Tuomisto earned an assist in the game and extended his point streak to three (0-3-3). Sebastian Cossa turned away 28 shots and played 42:38 minutes of shutout hockey. The Griffins gained seven out of eight potential points on their four-game road trip.

Just 3:43 into the first frame, Shine put the Griffins up 1-0 with his third goal of the season. Shine took advantage of a Hartford turnover and sniped the puck past the outstretched glove of Dylan Garand. Grand Rapids extended its lead when Shine put his second tally on the board during a power play at 2:05 in the second period. Joe Snively fired a pass to Shine in the left-wing circle who then hit the upper-right corner for another score.

Hartford began its comeback at 2:38 in the final period. A shot from Matthew Robertson deflected off Cossa to Dylan Roobroeck who then sent the rebound off the post and behind the netminder for the goal. The Wolf Pack almost evened the score with 11:05 to play when another shot rattled off the goalpost. This time, Cossa was able to turn around and secured the glove save before the puck trickled over the red line.

With 3:29 to play, the Wolf Pack tied the game 2-2. Robertson sent in a strike from the blue line and Adam Sykora tipped the puck into the net. The remainder of regulation was scoreless, and the Griffins entered their second straight overtime period. At 2:44 in the extra frame, Ryder Korczak gave the Wolf Pack the 3-2 win when he tipped Sykora's shot past the stick of Cossa.

Notes *Trenton Bliss made his season debut after signing a PTO earlier in the day.

Grand Rapids 1 1 0 0 - 2

Hartford 0 0 2 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Shine 3 (Tuomisto), 3:43. Penalties-Bliss Gr (hooking), 9:42; Didier Gr (roughing), 18:01; Leschyshyn Hfd (roughing), 18:01.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Shine 4 (Snively, Buium), 2:05 (PP). Penalties-Berard Hfd (slashing), 1:18; Roobroeck Hfd (cross-checking), 4:24; Bantle Gr (holding), 7:29; Johannes Gr (fighting), 7:29; Mackey Hfd (unsportsmanlike conduct, fighting), 7:29; Erne Hfd (hooking), 16:18; Dries Gr (interference), 17:04.

3rd Period-3, Hartford, Roobroeck 2 (Robertson, Jenkins), 2:38. 4, Hartford, Sýkora 2 (Robertson, Chmelar), 16:31. Penalties-Didier Gr (interference), 2:59; Ruhwedel Hfd (tripping), 3:07; Hanas Gr (tripping), 5:56.

OT Period-5, Hartford, Korczak 1 (Sýkora, Fitzgerald), 2:44. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-8-7-1-24. Hartford 12-7-10-2-31.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 4; Hartford 0 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 4-1-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Hartford, Garand 3-0-0 (24 shots-22 saves).

A-2,010

Three Stars

1. HFD Korczak (game-winner); 2. GR Shine (two goals); 3. HFD Robertson (two assists)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 6-1-1-0 (13 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 1 vs. Rockford 7 p.m.

Hartford: 4-2-0-1 (9 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 1 at Syracuse 7 p.m.

