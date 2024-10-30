Ryder Korczak Completes Comeback as Wolf Pack Down Griffins 3-2 in Overtime

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack ended their three-game homestand on a winning note on Wednesday night at the XL Center. Trailing 2-0 after two periods of play, the Wolf Pack stormed back to stun the Grand Rapids Griffins by a final score of 3-2 in overtime.

Ryder Korczak scored his first career game-winning goal 2:44 into overtime, deflecting a centering pass from Adam Sýkora. Korczak rushed to the net, got his stick down, and tipped Sýkora's pass by Sebastian Cossa to give the Wolf Pack their first victory when trailing after two periods this season.

The goal was also Korczak's first of the campaign.

The Griffins broke the ice 3:43 into the game, converting on a defensive zone turnover by the Wolf Pack. Dominik Shine worked into a dangerous area off the turnover and roofed his third goal of the season by Dylan Garand to break the ice. Antti Tuomisto forced the turnover at the Griffins' blue line before feeding an open Shine.

Garand made some key saves in the opening frame to keep the Pack's deficit at one, including an outstretched pad save on Elmer Söderblom.

The middle stanza brought an early powerplay opportunity for Griffins, their first advantage of the game. They made quick work of it, as Shine ripped a shot above the shoulder of Garand for his second goal of the evening off a setup from Joe Snively. Shine's tally came at 2:05, making it a 2-0 game.

The Wolf Pack came out strong to open the third period, dominating possession and putting Cossa to work right off the hop. Matthew Robertson's point shot caught a piece of Dylan Roobroeck's stick before catching Cossa's back and trickling in to cut it to a 2-1 game. Roobroeck's tally came at 2:38 and was his second in as many games.

The Wolf Pack pushed hard in the final period, nearly tying the game on numerous occasions. Robertson struck the iron shortly after Roobroeck's goal, while Bo Groulx had two great chances of his own. One was denied at the side of the net, while a second bid went off the post.

Robertson picked up his second assist of the third period at 16:31 when he fired a shot from the left-wing point. The shot clipped the stick of Sýkora in front and beat Cossa to tie the affair. The goal was Sýkora's second of the season and the first of two points (1 g, 1 a) on the night.

The goal also forced overtime for the fourth time in just eight games this season for the Wolf Pack.

Korczak's game-winner at 2:44 gave the Wolf Pack their first win this season when trailing by multiple goals. Sýkora and Casey Fitzgerald collected the assists on the goal, with Fitzgerald's helper being his fifth on the season.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for two games this weekend. The club visits the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at 7:00 p.m., then travels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take on the Penguins on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. Coverage for both game is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and on Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Nov. 6, when the Crunch come to town! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

