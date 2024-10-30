Here's What's Happening at Saturday's Day of the Dead Night

October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







An annual fan-favorite Rockford IceHogs theme night is returning to the BMO Center on Saturday, Nov. 2 when the IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves on Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) Night at 7 p.m. Here's what fans can expect at this year's DoD game:

Bobblehead Giveaway

The first 2,500 fans will receive a Hammy Sugar Skull bobblehead! Pair it with last year's version and start collecting them all.

Specialty Jersey and Exclusive Day of the Dead Items Auction

The IceHogs will wear Day of the Dead specialty jerseys that will be auctioned online via DASH, along with some additional exclusive items, including a signed goalie mask and Day of the Dead player signed hats. Bidding is open now for the signed goalie mask and signed hats. A portion of the proceeds from all Day of the Dead auctions will support Rock Valley College's Association of Latin American Students and La Onda by way of the IceHogs Community Fund.

Day of the Dead Merch

The IceHogs Team Store will be stocked with Day of the Dead apparel and collectibles, including replica jerseys, hats, pins, pucks, T-shirts, and hoodies!

Other Highlights

Additional highlights for the night will include performances by NIU Ballet Folklórico Aztlán, a Day of the Dead altar on the concourse presented by RVC ALAS, Day of the Dead face painting, and a Spanish speaking public address announcer.

