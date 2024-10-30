Preview: Islanders vs. Penguins

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (1-5-1-0) host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (4-2-0-0) tonight for their eighth and final game during the month of October. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders are looking to snap a two-game slide following back-to-back losses in Charlotte, North Carolina last weekend. In their most recent outing, the Islanders suffered a 5-2 setback on Saturday despite Brian Pinho's third goal in as many games and Fredrik Karlstrom's third in the last four. Marcus Hogberg (0-3-1) made 35 saves.

ISLANDERS VS. PENGUINS

Tonight's game is the first of six meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the first of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport was winless in four games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year (0-4-0-0) including a 5-2 loss on the road in their last head-to-head tilt on Apr. 12, 2024. The Penguins scored at least four goals in all four meetings last season. Bridgeport's last home win against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came on Nov. 19, 2022 (4-2 victory).

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

In his first season as Penguins head coach, Kirk MacDonald has led his team to a 4-2-0-0 record in its first six games, including a 3-2 win against Syracuse on Saturday. Rookie forward Tristan Broz scored his second power-play goal in four games within the final second of the middle frame, which stood as the eventual winner. Sam Poulin and Avery Hayes also scored, while Tristan Jarry (1-0-0) made 32 saves to begin his recent conditioning assignment. Pittsburgh's affiliate ranks third in the Atlantic Division with eight points in six games and is led offensively by Poulin and Emil Bemstrom. Both forwards have two goals and five assists.

PINHO'S STRONG START

Brian Pinho leads the Islanders with four goals this season and has scored one goal in each of the last three games. It's the second-longest goal streak of his professional career. Pinho scored in five straight games as a member of the Utica Comets from Nov. 2, 2022 - Nov. 19, 2022. The 29-year-old center has recorded a goal many ways this season, scoring once at even strength, once on the power play, and twice shorthanded (tied for the league lead). His current three-game goal streak is tied for the longest active streak in the AHL with Rochester's Tyson Kozak.

HIGH FIVE

Chris Terry has points in five straight games (one goal, five assists), the longest streak for any Islander this season. His five-game assist streak is the longest in the AHL (active and overall). Terry had the primary assist on Hudson Fasching's third-period goal in Charlotte on Friday, giving him 800 pro points between the NHL, AHL, and KHL. Already the AHL's all-time active leader in goals (312) and points (435), Terry has 145 points (58 goals, 87 assists) in 135 career games with Bridgeport dating back to 2021.

QUICK HITS

Fredrik Karlstrom could play his 200th North American game between the NHL and AHL tonight... He has three goals in his last four games and 102 points (50 goals, 52 assists) in 191 career AHL games between Bridgeport and Texas... Liam Foudy was returned on loan by the New York Islanders this past Saturday after playing 7:52 against Detroit last Tuesday... Pierre Engvall and Hudson Fasching were recalled by New York on Saturday... Sam Bolduc, who played his 200th professional game on Saturday, has assists in back-to-back games... Alex Jefferies has points in five of his six appearances this season and is currently tied for fifth among AHL rookies in scoring (six points).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (3-4-2): Last: 3-1 L vs. Anaheim, last night -- Tonight at Columbus, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (2-2-0-0): Last: 4-0 W at Maine, Sunday -- Tonight at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET

