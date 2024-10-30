Trenton Bliss Signed to PTO by Grand Rapids

October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Trenton Bliss

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Trenton Bliss(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed left wing Trenton Bliss to a professional tryout from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Bliss is tied for seventh in the ECHL with seven points (4-3-7) in five outings this season with Toledo. Last campaign, the 26-year-old registered one assist in two games with the Griffins, in addition to collecting a career-high 72 points (27-45-72) in 63 contests with the Walleye. The third-year pro has amassed five points (1-4-5), 14 penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating in 35 career games with Grand Rapids since 2021-22. With Toledo from 2022-24, Bliss has accumulated 119 points (47-72-119), 42 penalty minutes and a plus-54 rating in 106 career regular-season outings. Bliss made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against the Stars. The Appleton, Wisconsin, native competed in four campaigns with Michigan Tech University from 2018-22, totaling 107 points (42-65-107) in 138 games.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.