Game #8 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Abbotsford Canucks

October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #8: Tucson Roadrunners (3-4-0-0) at Abbotsford Canucks (4-2-0-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST, Abbotsford Centre, Abbotsford, B.C.

Referees: #51 Bobby Jo Love, #20 Brendan Schreider

Linespersons: #68 Owen Middleton, #28 Brennan Walker

Supervisor : Brad Lazarowich

The Tucson Roadrunners look to rebound from Tuesday's 3-0 loss in its second game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday. The Roadrunners are now 1-2 on the road and a victory would get Tucson back to .500 in away games and overall, plus a series split with Abbotsford.

The Roadrunners were in a similar situation earlier this month in its first and only other road series against the Colorado Eagles. Tucson bounced back from a game one defeat to take game two in its 4-2 win over the Eagles on Oct. 12. This time around, Tucson has forwards Josh Doan and Kailer Yamamoto. Both joined the team this week and played in their first AHL game of the season against Abbotsford after being assigned to the Roadrunners from the Utah Hockey Club.

Three things: Tuesday was the Roadrunners' first regular-season shutout since it's 4-0 loss to San Diego on Mar. 29, 2023. It was one of only four times Tucson was shutout last year. It was also just the second time the Roadrunners hadn't scored a goal in the first two periods this season and first since the opener against the Eagles. Tuesday's game was 0-0 after the second intermission before Abbotsford scored three unanswered third-period goals to seal the win. It was the third time in five games the Roadrunners have conceded three unanswered goals in the final frame, and Tucson is now 0-2 in games that are tied after two periods.

The Canucks remain undefeated after a loss this season. Tuesday's victory was the third time Abbotsford won a game following a loss, thanks to a trio of late goals from John Stevens, Kiril Kudryavstev, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki. It was all three's first goal of the 2024-25 campaign. It was Lekkerimäki's second career goal in just his ninth AHL game after being drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (15th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. While Kudryavstev's goal was his first in the AHL. The 19-year-old rookie was also taken in the 2022 NHL Draft in the seventh round. Stevens' goal was his first in 16 games, dating back to Apr. 7, 2024, against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Both teams combined for 20 penalties and 61 penalty minutes on Tuesday. The Roadrunners had 13 penalties for 47 penalty minutes alone, nearly double its season high for a single game. Eight of Tucson's penalties were in the third period. Individually, defensemen Kevin Connauton and Montana Onyebuchi lead the team in penalty minutes with 25 and 24, and both rank in the top five in the AHL. Connauton is tied for the second-most while Onyebuchi is tied for the third-most. The latter led all AHL defensemen in penalty minutes (145) last season, while Connauton led all Ontario Reign defensemen with 77 penalty minutes.

What's the word?

"Those guys (Roadrunners forwards Josh Doan and Kailer Yamamoto) are highly skilled. They can make plays up the middle of the ice, and I'm looking forward to playing with them more. They're getting their legs under them too, so they're gonna get going."

Roadrunners defenseman Robbie Russo on the addition of forwards Josh Doan and Kailer Yamamoto.

Number to Know:

14 - The Roadrunners have allowed 23 goals this season, and 14 have been in the third period. Tucson has allowed 12 third-period goals in its last five games while scoring four goals in that span. The final frame has been Tucson's Achilles' heel so far. Through the first seven games, the Roadrunners have been outscored 14-7 in the third, 5-4 in the second, while outscoring its opponents 8-4 in the first period.

Latest Transactions: None

We're Doing It Live

Wednesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

