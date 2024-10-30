Comets Defeated on the Road by Rocket, 3-2

October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Laval, QC. - The Utica Comets finished their three-game series against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night at the Place Bell in Quebec. In the first two games, which finished with the same outcome, a 4-3 victory for the Rocket, Utica made a huge push but fell short. On Wednesday night, the team took to the ice to finally get what they have attempted in their six previous games to start the season, two-points in the standings. Unfortunately, the Comets were again outdueled by the Rocket in a one-goal game. Despite brilliant goaltending by Nico Daws, the Comets couldn't overcome the margin in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of their North Division rival.

In the first period, neither team was able to find the back of the net. In the middle frame, the Rocket struck first after Riley Kidney dashed down the right wall and slid the puck passed Utica netminder, Nico Daws at 5:21 to give Laval a 1-0 lead. Later, the Comets fired right back, and it was defenseman Colton White who put the puck on net in front of Laval goalie, Jakub Dobes. As the rebound laid in front of him Brian Halonen drove the goal as did Nathan Legare who pounced and found the back of the net for his first of the year at 10:18 tying the game. Later, Jared Davidson's one-timer got through traffic and into the Comets net at 17:50 putting Utica down, 2-1 which remained the score after forty minutes of action.

In the final period of regulation, with the goaltender pulled, the Comets allowed an empty net goal with just 48 seconds left in regulation to Florian Xhekaj bringing the game to a 3-1 deficit for Utica. Late in the game with 3.8 seconds remaining, Brian Halonen scored a powerplay goal to bring the game to a 3-2 score. However, there was not enough time left for the team to mount a comeback and they skated away without in a win during the first seven games of the season.

The Comets back at home against the Rochester Americans on Friday and Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on November 1st and 2nd. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.