P-Bruins Take Two Points with Shootout Win over Senators

October 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Belleville, ON - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 35 shots to backbone the Providence Bruins to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night at CAA Arena. Joey Abate netted his first goal of the season, while Riley Tufte also found the back of the net. Brett Harrison scored the winning goal in the shootout.

How It Happened After entering the zone, Marc McLaughlin dropped the puck for Abate, who fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot that beat the goaltender on the stick side, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:05 remaining in the first period. Trevor Kuntar was credited with a secondary assist. While on the power play, Tufte collected a rebound near the right post and tucked it into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 5:24 to play in the first frame. Ian Mitchell and Vinni Lettieri received the assists. Jeremy Davies collected a feed in the slot and fired a snap shot inside the left post for a power play goal, cutting the Providence lead to 2-1 2:35 into the second period. While on the power play, Cole Reinhardt skated the puck up the left wing and into the circle, where he snapped a shot through the goaltender's pads to tie the game at 2-2 with 40 seconds left in the second frame. Harrison scored the lone goal of the shootout, while DiPietro made all three saves.

Stats The P-Bruins have scored the game's opening goal in six out of the first seven contests this season. Tufte's tally was his first in a Providence uniform. DiPietro stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots. The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 5-for-7. The Providence Bruins improve to 3-4-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Laval Rocket on Friday, November 1 at Place Bell. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

