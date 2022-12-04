Third Period Comeback Not Enough in Road Loss to Wheeling

December 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA - Toledo scored first but four straight goals from Wheeling ended Toledo's quest for three wins in a row in a 4-3 final at Wheeling.

Brandon Hawkins started the scoring with his fourth goal of the season at 10:29 of the first period. The power play goal pushed the Walleye to a 1-0 lead that they held until the 18:23 mark of the frame when Wheeling tied the game. The Nailers took the lead just 21 seconds later on a wrist shot from Cedric Desruisseaux.

The Nailers built on their lead with a pair of goals in the second period to lead the game 4-1 as they outshot the Walleye 11-1 in the frame. Toledo's Joseph Nardi had a goal that was waived off around the 11-minute mark of the period.

The Walleye closed the gap when Thomas Ebbing (5th) netted a power play goal at 5:55 of the third. Tommy Parran blasted a shot from the blue line that found its way into the net at 10:58 of the third to give the Walleye a chance to catch Wheeling. Toledo outshot the Nailers in the third period.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) WHL - J. Maniscalco (1G)

2) WHL - C. Desruisseaux (1G, 1A)

3) WHL - L. Roehl (1G)

Up Next:

The Walleye return to the Huntington Center this Wednesday, December 7 for a 10:35 a.m. puck drop vs. Kalamazoo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.