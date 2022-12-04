Americans Fall to Rapid City 3-2

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped their sixth in a row on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Rapid City Rush 3-2 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans scored the first goal of the game and then gave up the next three as the Rush completed the three-game weekend sweep.

Allen made it a one-goal game halfway through the third period but couldn't get the equalizer. Hank Crone's ninth of the season made it interesting down the stretch but time ran out on the Americans who dropped to 5-11-1 through 17 games.

"We were better today, but we don't accept losing around here," said Head Coach Chad Costello. "There were things I liked about our game today but still not good enough."

Neither team scored a power play goal with Rapid City going 0-for-2, while the Americans went 0-for-3

Aidan Brown extended his point streak to three games since being traded to Allen from Norfolk. Brown has two goals and two assists in three games.

"I'm happy to be contributing to this team but when you lose the game it doesn't feel quite as good," said Americans forward Aidan Brown in his postgame interview on CW 33.

The Americans head back on the road this week with three games this week in Reading. Game 1 of the series is on Wednesday night.

Three Stars:

1. RC - I. Nikolaev

2. RC - L. Nelson

3. ALN - J. Leppard

