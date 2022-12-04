Indy Sweeps Tulsa in Three-Game Series

TULSA - The Indy Fuel, who have been on the road since last Sunday, set out to sweep the Tulsa Oilers in the final of a three-game series between the two teams. After winning Thursday (3-1) and Friday (5-4), the Fuel once again came out on top and completed the sweep, winning 4-1.

The first period started with the Fuel up in shots early but the Oilers evened out shots about halfway through the period with a few good chances. The Fuel struck first with a goal by Kale Howarth 17 minutes into the frame. Justin Bean took Tulsa's first penalty of the game with a slashing call, leading to the Fuel's first power play chance. They could not capitalize on it and the Oilers kept pressure on catching up to the Fuel in shots.

Howarth scored again in the second period to put the Fuel up 2-0. By the end of the middle frame, the Fuel were outshooting the Oilers 25-17 with only three penalties handed out across both teams.

Tulsa got their first goal of the game early in the third period from Michael Farren to make it 2-1. Chase Lang gave the Fuel some insurance with the first power play goal of the game to put the Fuel up 3-1 while the team was on a 5-on-3 after a series of four Oilers penalties all called within a minute of each other.

Seamus Malone took the Fuel's first penalty of the period with a roughing minor following Lang's goal. With just two minutes left, the Oilers pulled goaltender Daniel Mannella and Malone knocked in an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 for the Fuel. That's how the score would remain and after outshooting Tulsa 36-30, they completed the series sweep.

Tonight's win made them 5-0 on the three-city road trip. The team currently has a three-point lead in the Central division over the Cincinnati Cyclones and lead the league in road wins with nine. With ten points on this road trip, they have 29 on the season, tying them for first place in the Western Conference with the Idaho Steelheads.

The Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday night when they host the Fort Wayne Komets at 7 p.m.

