Growlers Get Gutsy 3-2 Win over Railers

December 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers finished the weekend on a high note with a 3-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Brett Budgell would send the crowd home happy as he beat Tikkanen from a tight angle with just over five minutes left in regulation to secure a gutsy 3-2 Growlers victory.

Newfoundland return to home ice on Wednesday night as they host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time ever.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Budgell

2. WOR - H. Tikkanen

3. NFL - L. Cavallin

