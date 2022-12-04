Mariners Toss Teddy Bears, Sweep Thunder

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners completed a perfect weekend, winning their third game in a row against the Adirondack Thunder, a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. With the two goals in the second period and two in the third, it was more than enough for goaltender Michael DiPietro who was stellar in a 35-save effort.

The teddy bears had to wait to fly after the first period ended scoreless. Adirondack outshot Maine 12-9, but the Mariners had a pair of shorthanded breakaways late in the frame.

At 2:36 of the 2nd, Curtis Hall scored the teddy bear goal when from the top of the right circle, his wrister got past Thunder netminder Jake Theut. Hall, who scored two goals on Saturday night in Glens Falls, netted his fourth in six games as a Mariner. A little over four minutes later, the Mariners added another when Fedor Gordeev drove down below the goal line and centered to Reid Stefanson for his third goal of the season. Maine led 2-0 heading to the third.

Captain Connor Doherty put the game out of reach when he came out of the penalty box and skated in on a breakaway at 14:12 of the third, making it 3-0 with a stick side wrister. The Thunder broke up DiPietro's shutout big at 15:25 when Shane Harper buried a rebound, but Tim Doherty's empty net goal with exactly a minute left, brought the game to its 4-1 final.

DiPietro stopped 35 of 36 to earn his 2nd win of the season, while Theut stopped 33/36. It's the first three game win streak of the season for the Mariners, who pulled back to .500 and into a fourth place tie with next weekend's opponent, the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

