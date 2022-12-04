ECHL Transactions - December 4
December 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 4, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Louie Rowe, F
Marc-Antoine Pepin, D
Kalamazoo:
Hunter Vorva, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Ryan Romeo, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve
Delete Eric Dop, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Stefano Giliati, F activated from reserve
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Clark Hiebert, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Grant Gabriele, D activated from reserve
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Kyle McGrath, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Reading:
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G loaned to Hershey
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Alex Breton, D loaned to Belleville
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Add Samuel Tremblay, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Westin Michaud, F suspended by team
Worcester:
Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG
Add Jeff Solow, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve
