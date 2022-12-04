ECHL Transactions - December 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 4, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Louie Rowe, F

Marc-Antoine Pepin, D

Kalamazoo:

Hunter Vorva, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Ryan Romeo, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve

Delete Eric Dop, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Stefano Giliati, F activated from reserve

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Clark Hiebert, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Grant Gabriele, D activated from reserve

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Kyle McGrath, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Reading:

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G loaned to Hershey

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Alex Breton, D loaned to Belleville

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Add Samuel Tremblay, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Westin Michaud, F suspended by team

Worcester:

Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG

Add Jeff Solow, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve

