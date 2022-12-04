Thunder Closes Week with Shutout Win vs. Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita got timely scoring from Michal Stinil and a terrific performance from Evan Buitenhuis in a 3-0 win against Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Stinil tallied two goals. Chris McKay added two points and Buitenhuis stopped all 35 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season.

Early in the first, Buitenhuis was tested and stood tall in net. He made 15 saves in the first 20 minutes.

Stinil gave Wichita a 1-0 lead at 6:47 when Preston found him at the top of the left circle. He fired a one-timer past Shane Starrett. The initial shot glanced off the post, but rolled over the line for his sixth of the season.

In the second, Stinil recorded his second of the night on the power play at 7:51. He took a shot from the left circle that tipped off Starrett's glove and went in the net.

At 12:59, Mark Liwiski fired a shot from the left circle that beat Starrett to the short-side and increased the lead to 3-0.

Buitenhuis stopped 11 more shots in the third period and helped earn his seventh career shutout.

Stinil netted his second multi-goal game of the season and has two points in four of his last five games. Liwiski added his fifth of the season. McKay has three assists in his last two games.

Wichita has won its last three and improved to 8-3-1 at home. The Thunder went 1-for-3 on the power play while stopping all three chances for Kansas City.

The Thunder heads on the road for the next five games starting Thursday night in South Dakota against Rapid City.

