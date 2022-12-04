Mariners Defeat Thunder, 4-1

December 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







PORTLAND - Jake Theut stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-1 Adirondack Thunder loss to the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon inside Cross Insurance Arena.

After no scoring in the first period, the Mariners opened the scoring as Curtis Hall scored his third goal in two games for a 1-0 lead. Patrick Shea and Keltie Jeri-Leon were awarded the assists on the goal just 2:36 into the second frame.

Reid Stefanson gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead just a few minutes later. Fedor Gordeev sent a great pass to Stefanson in the slot, and he beat goaltender Jake Theut for the two-goal lead. The goal was Stefanson's third of the year with assists from Gordeeva and Andrew Peski. Adirondack trailed by two heading into the third period.

After Maine took a 3-0 lead, Shane Harper got the Thunder on the board with a rebound goal for his fifth of the year. Jarrod Gourley and Colin Long were credited with the helpers and the goal came with 4:35 left in regulation to trail 3-1.

Tim Doherty added an empty-net goal for the three-goal win.

Adirondack remains on the road Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday in Norfolk to face the Admirals.

