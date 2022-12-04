Mariners Defeat Thunder, 4-1
December 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
PORTLAND - Jake Theut stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-1 Adirondack Thunder loss to the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon inside Cross Insurance Arena.
After no scoring in the first period, the Mariners opened the scoring as Curtis Hall scored his third goal in two games for a 1-0 lead. Patrick Shea and Keltie Jeri-Leon were awarded the assists on the goal just 2:36 into the second frame.
Reid Stefanson gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead just a few minutes later. Fedor Gordeev sent a great pass to Stefanson in the slot, and he beat goaltender Jake Theut for the two-goal lead. The goal was Stefanson's third of the year with assists from Gordeeva and Andrew Peski. Adirondack trailed by two heading into the third period.
After Maine took a 3-0 lead, Shane Harper got the Thunder on the board with a rebound goal for his fifth of the year. Jarrod Gourley and Colin Long were credited with the helpers and the goal came with 4:35 left in regulation to trail 3-1.
Tim Doherty added an empty-net goal for the three-goal win.
Adirondack remains on the road Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday in Norfolk to face the Admirals.
The Thunder return home on December 16, 17, and 18 for a December Tripleheader. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 4, 2022
- Tulsa Oilers Owner Andy Scurto Named One of the Tulsans of the Year - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Closes Week with Shutout Win vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Defeat Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Sweep Weekend to Win Fourth Straight - Wheeling Nailers
- Third Period Comeback Not Enough in Road Loss to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Panetta's OT Winner Caps off Icemen Late Rally - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Best Americans, 3-2, for Fourth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Toss Teddy Bears, Sweep Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Defeat Thunder, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Fall to Growlers 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Get Gutsy 3-2 Win over Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 4 - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Closes out Weekend Series Today vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Win 6-4 Offensive Battle over the Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.