Fuel Defeat Oilers

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-1 to the Indy Fuel at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.

Kale Howarth opened the scoring with 3:35 remaining in the first period. Howarth's goal was the lone of the frame.

Howarth netted his second of the game 13:56 into the middle frame, setting the score 2-0 in Indy's favor.

Michael Farren cut the Indy lead one, snagging a rebound off the back wall before completing a wraparound past Zach Driscoll in one motion. The goal came just under five minutes into the final frame. Chase Lang extended Indy's lead 3-1, converting a power-play goal 11:59 into the third. Seamus Malone finished the game 4-1 with an empty-net tally.

The Oilers venture to Independence, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 10 for a 7:05 p.m. battle with the Kansas City Mavericks.

