Wichita Closes out Weekend Series Today vs. Kansas City

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes out a four-in-five today at 4:05 p.m. against rival, Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Today is the third-straight meeting this weekend between the two teams. The Thunder have won the first two, coming back in both games for the win. Wichita grabbed an overtime victory on Friday night and won 2-1 on Saturday.

Wichita leads the season-series 3-0-1. All-time, Wichita is 84-58-22 against Kansas City and 44-27-7 at home against the Mavericks.

The Thunder remains alone in second place with 22 points. Kansas City slipped to fourth place with 18 points, two back of Rapid City.

Brayden Watts tied the game in the third period, which brought the waterfall of teddy bears to the ice. Watts has four goals in his last five games . He has points in 10-straight games, recording 15 points (8g, 7a) over that stretch.

Michal Stinil had a solid game last night, collecting assists on both goals for the Thunder. He has at least two points in three of his last four games and points in six of his last seven. He is halfway to his rookie numbers as he tallied 30 points last season in 54 games.

Quinn Preston played a terrific game last night, scoring the game-winner and blocking a shot that forced him to go to the locker room. The rookie forward from Ohio State tallied his fourth goal of the season and his first game-winner of his career.

Zachary Emond made his second start of the season for the Thunder, stopping 35 shots in the winning effort. He has wins in both starts this year, dropping his goals-against to 1.43 and save percentage to .958.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is sixth for rookies with 32 penalty minutes...Evan Buitenhuis is third in saves (358) and fifth in minutes played (661)...Wichita is 8-1-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 4-0-0 when tied after two

MAVERICKS NOTES - Jeremy McKenna was named ECHL Player of the Week, netting six points in three games against Rapid City...McKenna is fourth in the league in points with 24...Tristan Mullin is sixth in goals with 11...

