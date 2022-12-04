Tulsa Oilers Owner Andy Scurto Named One of the Tulsans of the Year

December 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Sunday that owner Andy Scurto was named one of the Tulsans of Year by the Tulsa World Magazine, for his commitment to sports and sports fans in the Tulsa metro area.

Scurto is joined by entrepreneurs, ideal citizens, athletes, humanitarians, citizens who endured tragedy and more. You can find the complete list of the Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of 2022 here https://tulsaworld.com/lifestyles/magazine/meet-tulsa-world-magazines-tulsans-of-the-year-for-2022/collection_1cbc9b74-70d0-11ed-b962-d728a46ba5b4.html#5

Scurto's purchase of the Oilers was announced on Sept. 14, 2021, pledging his dedication not only to the Oilers team, but its fans and the professional sports community in Tulsa. Scurto said at his announcement press conference. There has certainly been a lot of work committed toward that goal.

Since buying the Oilers, Scurtro has increased attendance at Oilers hockey games, brought the first professional women's hockey game to the state of Oklahoma, begun construction on a new state-of-the-art entertainment and ice-sporting complex and brought an Indoor Football League Franchise to Tulsa.

A native of Northern California, Scurto also owns the Buffalo Beauts and the Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation, the top women's professional ice hockey league in the world. On April 2, 2022, The Beauts and Whitecaps played an exhibition game at the BOK Center in front of thousands, inspiring the next generation of girls' and women's hockey players in Green Country.

On March 28 2022, rumblings arose that Scurto was looking to make a large purchase at the Promenade mall. On June 2, 2022, it was announced that Scurto had closed on said deal, purchasing the former Macy's facility at the Promenade Mall with plans to turn the space into a state-of-the-art ice sports and entertainment facility. Construction for the new facility is well underway, with completion anticipated in late 2023. The facility also aims to rejuvenate a once prosperous region of Tulsa that has seen the departure of several businesses.

In May of 2022, the Oilers Ice Center was purchased by Scurto, returning the building to the Oilers family for the first time in nine years. Food and beverage, locker rooms, flooring, utilities and customer experience have all seen massive improvements at the already-existing rink in Tulsa, which will eventually become one of three functional sheets in the region upon completion of the Promenade facility.

Not content with only improving hockey in the area, the former football player set his eyes on bringing a new entertainment venture to Tulsa and its wonderful residents. It was announced on Oct. 25, 2022 that the Oilers would bring a new Indoor Football franchise to Tulsa, playing at the BOK Center. A league with teams from coast-to-coast, the IFL is the premier Indoor professional football league in the world, and the new Tulsa Oilers Football Team will begin playing in March 2023. Wanting to start the franchise off with a strong pedigree, Scurto brought NFL Pro-Bowler and NCAA Hall of Famer Marvin Jones on board as the inaugural team's head coach.

With all of these improvements, it's no surprise that Scurto has been named a Tulsan of the Year in what is his first full year as a resident.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.