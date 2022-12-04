Game Notes: at Allen

GAME #19 at Allen

12/4/22 | Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 2:05 p.m. CT

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush exploded for eight goals and hammered the Allen Americans 8-2 on Saturday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Matt Marcinew had two goals and two assists and Keanu Yamamoto added two goals and an assist as the Rush won for the third consecutive game and the sixth time in their past seven games.

PUTTING UP POINTS: In his last four games, Matt Marcinew has scored five goals and handed out seven assists. He has recorded multiple points in six of his past seven games, during which he has six goals and 10 assists. Marcinew leads the Rush with 25 points on 12 goals and 13 assists. His 25 points are the third most in the ECHL and he is tied for second in the league in goals.

IMPRESSIVE OFFENSE: Rapid City hung eight goals on Saturday night, its second-highest goal total in a game this season. During their three-game winning streak, the Rush have scored seven goals, six goals and eight goals, and in current stretch of seven games, during which they have won six, the Rush are averaging six goals per game. For the season, Rapid City is averaging 3.89 goals per game, the fourth-most in the ECHL.

MAKING YOURSELF AT HOME: Rapid City has now won seven consecutive games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Rush went 2-0-0-0 in Allen during the 2021-22 regular season, 3-0 here during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs and have now won their first two games in Texas in the 2022-23 season. The Rush have not lost in Allen since the final game of the 2020-21 season, June 5, 2021, when the Americans beat them 4-0.

ON A ROLL: The Rush have won three games in a row, six of their last seven, seven of their past nine and eight of their last 11. In its last seven games, Rapid City has outscored its opponents 42-22.

CHANGES IN TEXAS: Allen announced the hiring of former American Chad Costello as its new head coach in May. Costello, who won two Kelly Cups with Allen, replaced long-time head coach Steve Martinson, who had been the Americans' head coach for ten years.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush set a season-high with 49 shots on goal on Saturday. Rapid City has 40 shots or more in each of its last three games...five goals in the third period on Saturday equaled the largest single-period goal output of the season. The Rush also scored five times in the second period of the 9-1 win at Tulsa on November 19...Allen has lost five games in a row, during which it has been outscored 31-14.

UP NEXT: The Rush return home for three games next week against the Wichita Thunder. It begins on Thursday night at puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

