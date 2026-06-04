"THE TAMPA BAY ROWDIES, CONTINUE THEIR WINNING WAYS!!!"
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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MD Myers and Max Schneider scored second-half goals to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium to maintain the Rowdies' undefeated start to the season and move them 10 points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
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