"THE TAMPA BAY ROWDIES, CONTINUE THEIR WINNING WAYS!!!"

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







MD Myers and Max Schneider scored second-half goals to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium to maintain the Rowdies' undefeated start to the season and move them 10 points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026

Niang's Blast Earns LouCity Important Road Point - Louisville City FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.