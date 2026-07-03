Rowdies Transfer Endri Mustali to Bray Wanderers FC

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has transferred forward Endri Mustali to Bray Wanderers FC in the League of Ireland First Division.

Per the transfer agreement, the Rowdies will retain a percentage of Mustali's future sell-on rights.

Mustali originally joined the Rowdies in August of the 2024 USL Championship season as one of the club's youngest signings of the Modern Era at 17 years old. He recorded two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions during his time with the club. Mustali has spent 2026 overseas on trials with several clubs before ultimately landing with Bray Wanderers in Ireland.

Born in Italy, Mustali moved to Florida at a young age and developed locally with Tampa Bay United during his youth career. The youngster earned an Honorable Mention in the All-Tournament Team for his performance with Tampa Bay United at the 2023 USL Academy Finals. After his performance in the 2023 USL Academy Finals, Mustali was invited to join Inter Miami CF's Youth Academy in January of 2024. Following six successful months in South Florida, he returned to Tampa Bay to sign his first professional contract with the Rowdies.







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