Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC: Saturday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights face El Paso Locomotive FC at Cashman Field in a key Western Conference match on Hometown Heroes Night

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (4-6-3, 10th in Western Conference) vs El Paso Locomotive FC (4-5-4, 7th in Western Conference)

When: Saturday, July 4

Where: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch: ESPN+

Happy 250th birthday, America. This Saturday is Hometown Heroes Night at Cashman Field.

The Lights face El Paso Locomotive FC in a must-win matchup that could set the winner up for success as we enter the second half of the regular season.

Vegas ended their undefeated streak at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 20 after a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Orange County. It was a close match that could've gone either way, but Garrison Tubbs settled it in favor of the Californian side.

Meanwhile, El Paso lost 1-0 to Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium. Ilijah Paul scored the only goal of the night in the 91st minute.

The Locomotive's last victory took place on Saturday, April 11: a 4-0 pummeling of Hartford Athletic in Connecticut. The Texan side has been unable to win in their last eight USL Championship matches, losing five and drawing three.

Time for Retaliation

The Lights and El Paso faced each other exactly three months ago.

The Locomotive won 3-2 at Southwest University Park, with Amando Moreno earning MVP honors after scoring a valuable brace. Team captain Christian Pinzon and Johnny Rodriguez scored for the Lights, but it wasn't enough to snatch a point from the team's visit to Texas.

Vegas had a solid performance in El Paso, keeping a slight majority of possession and generating good scoring opportunities near Abraham Romero's goal.

Now, it's time for both teams to meet at Cashman in another key episode of this brewing Southwestern rivalry.

Keys to the Match

Here are the keys to victory on Saturday night at Cashman Field.

The always threatening Rubio Rubin

Guatemalan striker Rubio Rubin has been El Paso's most consistent player this season.

Rubin leads the team in goals (eight) and assists (three), being directly involved in close to half of the Locomotive's goals (48%).

His xG total is the fifth highest in the league (7.13), closely aligned to his actual output. This just proves that he is one of the Championship's most threatening attacking players.

But he doesn't come alone. Amando Moreno and Alex Mendez have scored a combined nine goals to make up a formidable force in attack.

If the Lights want to win this Saturday, they must contain Rubio Rubin and the rest of El Paso's attack.

Johnny's on a Roll

Johnny Rodriguez is having the season of his life.

With eight goals in thirteen appearances, Rodriguez is en route to making 2026 the most productive year of his USL Championship career.

Johnny's keen eye for goals, excellent positioning, and ease of association make him one of the most exciting strikers in the league.

Soccer is a game where to win you must outscore your rivals. If Johnny continues scoring at this rate and performing at this level, then victory is within reach on Saturday night and beyond.

Defensive Solidity

After several games of barely conceding in the Championship, the Lights allowed three goals against Orange County SC, with one of them coming from a defensive mistake.

The Lights must return to the tight defensive block that had worked in previous matches, keeping good communication between the goalkeeper and the defensive line and coordinating all movements to not fall victim to the opposition's press.

If they are able to do this, then they will substantially improve their defensive performance compared to their previous outing.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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