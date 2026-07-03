Lexington Rides Four-Match Unbeaten Streak and Back-To-Back Clean Sheets into Tampa Clash

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After two weeks of respite since its last outing, Lexington Sporting Club is back in the saddle Saturday evening, looking to supply its own Fourth-of-July fireworks against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

LSC will aim to pick up where it left off, riding a four-match unbeaten streak before the break. The club's current run is the best of its 2026 season to date.

While Lexington has scored seven goals over that four-match stretch, its defense has taken center stage.

LSC has only conceded twice, and it has not allowed a shot on target in 242 consecutive minutes. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle has not been asked to make a save outside of penalty shootouts since June 6.

In total, the Greens have only surrendered three shots on target since May 30.

Having recorded back-to-back clean sheets, Semmle is up to six shutouts on the season across all competitions.

The league's most in-form defense will match up against a Tampa Bay side Saturday that has conceded only eight goals all season, the fewest in the USL Championship.

Not to mention, the Rowdies' 23 goals are tied for the third-most in the league, and their combination of offense and defensive has resulted in the best record in the USL-C.

The two sides have only met once before, playing to a 1-1 draw last May in the Bluegrass.

Kickoff from Al Lang Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING TAMPA BAY

The Tampa Bay Rowdies enter play just two matches removed from their lone loss of the season on June 13. Overall, the club has posted a 9W-1L-4D record on the season and leads the league with 31 points.

The club's 23 goals are tied for the third-most in the USL Championship alongside Orange County SC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Out of possession, Tampa Bay has conceded only eight goals in 14 matches. Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite's six clean sheets are the second-most across USL Championship play.

Midfielders Marco Micaletto and Sebastian Cruz lead the group with 19 chances created each, while Matt Myers' five goals top the club.

STAT OF THE MATCH

An appearance by midfielder Aaron Molloy would mark the 150th regular season USL Championship appearance for the Irish captain.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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