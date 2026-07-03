Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay FC 7/4/26
Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Home Sweet Home: SAFC returns to Toyota Field after a four-match stretch on the road, going 2-1-1 across all competitions in that span. San Antonio is undefeated at home this season, outscoring opponents 10-5 with four clean sheets.
Midfield Milestone: Midfielder Jorge recorded a pair of assists in the team's 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Wednesday, becoming just the 10th player to reach 40 regular season assists in the USL Championship's history and the youngest to ever do so.
Hometown Hero: San Antonio goalkeeper Joey Batrouni was named the USL Championship Fans' Choice Midseason Goalkeeper of the Year this week after a strong start to the season. The San Antonio native currently sits third in the league in saves (37), fourth in save percentage (74.0%), and fifth in clean sheets (4).
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USL Championship Match #15 - San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 6-2-6 (24 pts; 2nd place in Western Conference)
Monterey Bay FC: 4-8-2 (14 pts; 12th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: SAFC is unbeaten against Monterey Bay FC all-time, leading the series 5-0-3 and outscoring the Cali club 15-4 in the previous eight meetings. The teams settled for a point apiece in a scoreless draw back in April this season.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvMB
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