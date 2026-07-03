Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay FC 7/4/26

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Home Sweet Home: SAFC returns to Toyota Field after a four-match stretch on the road, going 2-1-1 across all competitions in that span. San Antonio is undefeated at home this season, outscoring opponents 10-5 with four clean sheets.

Midfield Milestone: Midfielder Jorge recorded a pair of assists in the team's 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Wednesday, becoming just the 10th player to reach 40 regular season assists in the USL Championship's history and the youngest to ever do so.

Hometown Hero: San Antonio goalkeeper Joey Batrouni was named the USL Championship Fans' Choice Midseason Goalkeeper of the Year this week after a strong start to the season. The San Antonio native currently sits third in the league in saves (37), fourth in save percentage (74.0%), and fifth in clean sheets (4).

---------------

USL Championship Match #15 - San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 6-2-6 (24 pts; 2nd place in Western Conference)

Monterey Bay FC: 4-8-2 (14 pts; 12th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC is unbeaten against Monterey Bay FC all-time, leading the series 5-0-3 and outscoring the Cali club 15-4 in the previous eight meetings. The teams settled for a point apiece in a scoreless draw back in April this season.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvMB







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.