Red, White and You - New Mexico United Trending Towards Largest Crowd Since 2019

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is trending towards its largest crowd since 2019 as the Black and Yellow's 4th of July match against Western Conference Rival Oakland Roots SC. This match will have a lot for fans of all ages with a pre match fan fest across the street in the UNM South Lot and a post match firework show. Fans are asked to arrive early to the parking lots and stadium to give themselves enough time to enjoy all the fun activities going on in and around the stadium. Gates will open at 6 PM.

The pre match fan fest will feature local vendors, fun family friendly activities, a blood drive with Vitalent, and a watch party at 3:00 PM for Paraguay V. France presented by the Santa Ana Soccer Complex. The fan fest is FREE for anyone to attend and enjoy the festivities. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will get a special Stars and Stripes flag at the gates upon entry. New Mexico United and Oakland Roots SC kick off for a top of the table battle at 7:25 PM with a pre match performance of God Bless America by Chevel Shepherd and a flyover. After the conclusion of the match, a post match Firework display will light up the Albuquerque sky to celebrate the United States Semiquincentennial. (Weather permitting) A limited number of tickets remain available for purchase online at Seatgeek.com and fans are strongly encouraged to use SeatGeek to purchase their tickets.

The top 5 highest attended matches at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park;

15,247 - 8/17/2019 vs LA Galaxy II

15,023 - 5/05/2019 vs San Antonio FC

14,780 - 6/08/2019 vs Sacramento Republic

14,519 - 10/15/2022 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

14,327 - 8/03/2019 vs Austin Bold







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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