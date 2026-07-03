Orange County SC Looks to Extend First-Place Lead in Rhode Island

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, July 4, 2026 (4:30 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC's demanding cross-country road trip continues this Independence Day weekend as the Black and Orange travel to Centreville Bank Stadium for the club's first-ever visit to Rhode Island FC on Saturday, July 4.

Forced to remain away from home while the U.S. Men's National Team continues using Championship Soccer Stadium as its FIFA World Cup 2026 training base, Orange County has embraced life on the road. Danny Stone's side enters the holiday weekend atop the USL Championship Western Conference after another impressive stretch of results, while Rhode Island FC sits ninth in the Eastern Conference, looking to climb back into the playoff picture.

Saturday marks just the second all-time meeting between the clubs. Orange County claimed victory in the inaugural matchup, allowing the Black and Orange to remain unbeaten in the series while earning another valuable three points away from Southern California. It will also be a familiar reunion for Orange County against Rhode Island goalkeeper Koke Vegas, whom OCSC faced numerous times during his tenure with San Diego Loyal. Orange County owns a 2-1-1 record against the veteran Spanish goalkeeper, who remains one of the USL Championship's most respected shot stoppers.

Rhode Island enters the match with plenty of talent despite its place in the standings. The defending Eastern Conference champions have shown flashes throughout the season and continue to be difficult to break down at Centreville Bank Stadium. With experienced players throughout the spine of the lineup, including Koke Vegas in goal, Grant Stoneman in defense, and attacking threats such as JJ Williams, Leo Afonso, and Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island possesses enough quality to challenge any team in the league.

The Fourth of July matchup presents another significant measuring stick for an Orange County SC squad that has thrived despite spending much of the first half of the season away from home. A victory would not only strengthen OCSC's hold on first place in the Western Conference but also mark the club's first-ever win in the Ocean State, keeping the Black and Orange perfect all-time against Rhode Island FC while adding another milestone to an unprecedented road campaign.

For Orange County, the formula has remained consistent throughout its rise to first place. Organized defending, relentless midfield pressure, and clinical finishing have helped the Black and Orange navigate one of the league's most difficult travel schedules. Players such as Chris Hegardt, Stephen Kelly, Ethan Zubak, Yaniv Bazini, Ousmane Sylla, and captain Tom Brewitt have helped establish Orange County as one of the league's most balanced sides. At the same time, goalkeeper Alex Rando has continued to provide stability between the posts.

OCSC will stay on the road to face Hartford before returning to Championship Soccer Stadium on July 11 for Global Soccer Night and a pregame Uncorked wine event. The match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be OCSC's final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the 2026 season. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, the key will be to stay aggressive and control the tempo from the opening whistle. The Black and Orange have been at their best when dictating possession and forcing opponents to defend for extended stretches. Against a Rhode Island side that is comfortable sitting deep before breaking quickly in transition, ball security and midfield discipline will be essential. Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly must control the match's rhythm, while Orange County's attack needs to be clinical against veteran goalkeeper Koke Vegas. If OCSC can establish possession early and maintain its relentless defensive pressure, it will be well-positioned to earn another valuable road victory.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 1-0-0 all-time against Rhode Island FC(Last 5 against RI - 1-0-0)

Players to Watch:

F Lyam MacKinnon

GK Alex Rando

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-0 Rhode Island FC FC (September 14, 2024, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 31' Bryce Jamison

Rhode Island FC Keys to the Match:

Rhode Island will likely look to make Orange County uncomfortable by playing with intensity in front of its home supporters. Quick transitions through Jojea Kwizera and Agustín Rodríguez, combined with the physical presence of JJ Williams, could create opportunities against Orange County's back line. Defensively, Koke Vegas and the center backs must remain organized against one of the league's most dangerous attacking groups while limiting second-chance opportunities inside the penalty area.

Rhode Island FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-12-8 (7th)

Goals Scored: 29 | Goals Allowed: 29 | Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F J.J. Williams

GK Koke Vegas







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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