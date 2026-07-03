Preview: Rowdies vs Lexington

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







USL Championship Matchday 15

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Lexington SC

Saturday, July 4, 6:00 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

Fourth of July Specials: $1 hot dogs, $3 bottled water and soda, $3 Michelob Ultra

Matchday Giveaway: Thundersticks to the first 1,500 fans through gates

2026 League Records:

Rowdies: 9W-1L-4D (4-1-2 at home), 31 pts, 1st in the East

Lexington: 4W-5L-3D (1-3-2 on the road), 15 pts, 11th in the West

Broadcast: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

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After a week off, the Tampa Bay Rowdies return to the pitch this weekend for an Independence Day showdown with Lexington SC at Al Lang Stadium. Last week's pause in league action across the league came as the regular season reaches the midway point.

The first half of the season has been to close to perfect for the Rowdies, with the club only suffering one loss through its first 17 matches in all competitions. Tampa Bay's current pace of 2.21 points per match through the first 14 matches of the regular season is the best start to campaign the club has ever recorded through the first four months of the season.

The big question is whether the Rowdies can maintain their record-setting pace. The previous best start to a season came in 2019, when the Rowdies recorded 2.12 points per match at the same point in the year. That season saw the Rowdies lose momentum in the second half and finish fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

All signs point to this year's squad being the genuine article, though. The Rowdies currently hold a league-best Expected Goal Differential of +14.29xGD and boast the league's best defense with eight shutouts.

Cicerone Cracks Top 10

Russell Cicerone wasted no time getting back on the scoresheet in his first start since suffering an injury early in early May. Cicerone got the starting nod two weeks ago in Brooklyn and nabbed the opening goal in Tampa Bay's 2-0 win. The tally was the 72nd regular season goal of Cicerone's USL Championship career, moving him into a tie for 10th most regular season goals in league history.

Back in Stars & Hoops

In honor of America's 250th anniversary this Saturday, the Rowdies will be suiting up in their Stars and Hoops Kit for the second time at Al Lang Stadium. The patriotic kits made their debut in Tampa Bay's last outing at Al Lang as the World Cup officially got underway in North America. Considering the red, white, and blue kits draw inspiration from a jersey worn by the Rowdies in a Fourth of July exhibition against the U.S. Men's National Team back in 1985, this weekend's Independence Day matchup is a fitting occasion to break them out once again.

Scouting Lexington

The only USL Championship that arguably had a more active and noteworthy offseason than the Rowdies was Lexington. The Western Conference made headlines with high-priced transfer moves to secure the likes of midfielder Aaron Molloy and striker Phillip Goodrum. While Molloy lived up to the hype with a team-leading four goals so far, it hasn't necessarily translated into results for Lexington as the club nears the halfway point of the regular season sitting 11th in the Western Conference standings. However, the club may be finally heading in a more promising direction after picking up three wins in their last four league matchups.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Nigro

QUESTIONABLE: Schaefer, Pack, Wyke







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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