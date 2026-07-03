That's New Mexico Baby - New Mexico United Plays Host to the East Bay's Oakland Roots SC

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque - Fireworks, Hot dogs, and United soccer are all on tap for the clubs match up against the Oakland Roots. New Mexico United will play its first league match since June 20th when they defeated Sacramento Republic 1-0 for the clubs first win in the capital since 2019. A capacity crowd is expected on hand for this match up and the Black and Yellow are looking to make sure the fireworks aren't just in the sky but on the field as well.

Stars and Stripes Forever

New Mexico United will be wearing their new "Bottle Rocket" kit for this match up against their East Bay Opponent. Kris Shakes looks to put on a show in the new threads as he played a huge part in United's win in Sacramento a few weeks ago. Shakes leads the team with 37 saves and has been key to United's success in not conceding much this summer. Kipp Keller not only has been a key part of United's defensive success but has also got on the scoring sheet a few times for the Black and Yellow. Keller, who only had one goal before joining United, has added three since he joined the team last summer.

Rooted in Oakland

The Roots have been one of the biggest stories in the league this season as they have made a huge improvement from last season and currently sit in third in a very crowded Western Conference. Peter Wilson, who was Oakland's major role player last season, came back for another season with the east bay side and has not slowed down. Wilson scored a brace off of PK kicks in his last visit to Albuquerque last season and looks to bag more on this trip.

Where to Watch

In Person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team

Match Previews are powered by Ezee Fiber.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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