The Storm Fight Off The Attack With A 4-1 Win On Home Ice

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







For the third home game in a row rookie forward Carter Stevens opens up the scoring. The birthday boy Charlie Paquette added to the Storm's tally with a blast from the slot. Max Namestnikov made it a 3-0 game late in the second period. The Attack would get one back at the halfway point of the third period courtesy of Ben Cormier. Lev Katzin beat out the Attack defender to the empty net to notch his first career OHL goal. Jett Luchanko and Daniil Skovortsov each had a pair of assists, while Brayden Gillespie had 28 saves.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,416-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was N-4224677 and the jackpot was $5,085.00 in support of Guelph Ringette Association.

Up Next...

The Storm travel east to Peterborough on Sunday, December 8th for the final meeting with the Petes this season. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.