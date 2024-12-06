Otters Doomed by Two Shorthanded Goals in Sudbury

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury, Ontario -- Following a huge overtime win in North Bay to kick off the road trip, Erie found themselves in the largest city in Northern Ontario, Sudbury for a Friday night tilt with the Wolves. With both teams coming in having similar starts to the season, we would be in for an entertaining Friday night.

The game would begin with chances galore at both ends of the rink. The game would go end to end and the Otters would be the team to capitalize first with Wesley Royston (7) breaking the ice and giving the Otters a 1-0 lead. The Wolves would not go down quickly as both teams would continue to create chances. Sudbury would get on the board as Kocha Delic (5) to knot the game at 1-1, where the score would sit following the first. Shots on goal would be tied at 15-15.

The second would begin in the same way the first did with chances all around. The Wolves would tighten things up defensively and they would benefit from it in the offensive zone. Chase Coughlan (9, GWG) would score to give Sudbury their first lead of the night, 2-1. The Wolves would find themselves on the penalty kill moments later and they would find a way to capitalize. Blake Clayton (4, SHG) would sneak through to come up with a short-handed tally to make it 3-1. The Wolves would not be done on this PK as Ethan Dean (1, SHG) would find the back of the net for the first time at the OHL level making it 4-1 Wolves. That is where the score would stand following the second, leaving Erie with it all to do in the third. Wolves lead in shots, 24-21.

The third period would take a much tighter form than its two predecessors. The Wolves would still keep their foot on the gas as they were able to find a fifth goal with Nathan Villeneuve (9) scoring to make it 5-1. Erie would respond with a consolation late in the game to make the score 5-2 with Malcolm Spence (13). Overall a tough night for Erie as they would fall 5-2. Final shot total, Erie 37, Sudbury 36.

The Otters will return to the ice Sunday afternoon for a battle with the Brampton Steelheads to close out this portion of the road trip. Erie returns home one-week from Saturday as they welcome in the Saginaw Spirit for Winter Wonderland Night pres. by Rebich Investments. The first 1,500 fans in the arena will receive a free Erie Otters ornament set. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

