Game Notes: vs Barrie - December 6th, 2024

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







For the first time this season your Kingston Frontenacs are facing off against the Barrie Colts. It's a battle between 2nd and 3rd in the OHL's Eastern Conference, and it features a high powered Frontenacs offence trying to solve the league's beat defense in the Colts.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs hold a two game win streak over the Colts on home ice

In Teddy Bear Toss history, the Frontenacs are 13-11-1-2-1

Paul Ludwinski scored last year's Teddy Bear Toss goal just 5:26 into the first period

What kind of matchup will we see tonight?

It's the 114 goals of the Kingston Frontenacs going up against the league leading 72 goals against of the Barrie Colts. In our franchise history, the Teddy Bear Toss game is either a goal fest or a tightly contested matchup with very few goals; there's just no in-between. Ben Hrebik got the nod for the Colts last night, so expect Sam Hillebrandt to start in net tonight for Barrie. Hillebrandt was recently named to Team USA for the upcoming World Junior Championships. Barrie also features Beau Akey, Kashawn Aitcheson, Gabriel Eliasson, and Tristan Bertucci in the defensive corps, so there is no shortage of talent on the backend and there's a reason why they're the league leaders in goals against.

Who will get the goal?

It's always a big question heading into the Teddy Bear Toss game; who will get the goal that sends the bears flying? There's no shortage of options on the Frontenacs, as the black and gold have five players with 10+ goals with Jacob Battaglia and Cedrick Guindon leading the way with 17 a piece. When we asked the players who they thought would get the goal, the leading vote getter was Adam Kelly, with many of the players saying the rookie is due for his first career OHL goal.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

