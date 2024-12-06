Generals Travel to London; Looking for Revenge for 2024 OHL Finals

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Generals head to Canada Life Place to face off against the London Knights for the first time since the 2024 OHL finals.

The last time, the Generals were heading home to the TCC down 2-0 after being outscored 17-2. They proceeded to lose the next two games on home ice, 7-6 in double overtime and 7-1, as the Knights completed the sweep and hoisted the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Oshawa will look to redeem themselves in the first of two games this season. London again dominates the league, sitting at the top of the Western Conference and the entire league. Currently on a 19-game winning streak, the Generals hope to snap it before it reaches 20. Another streak they will look to end is Easton Cowen's point streak that was extended to 55 straight games, dating back to last season.

The Gens also come into the game on fire, now tied for first in the Eastern Conference, scoring eight goals in their last two games and winning 8-5 and 8-4 against division rivals Kingston and Ottawa. Beckett Sennecke had 11 points in those games and is now tied for sixth OHL scoring. He will look to stay hot tonight in what should be a high-scoring affair.

You can catch all the action on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.