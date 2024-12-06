Hockey Canada Adds Spirit Defenseman Parekh to World Junior Camp

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Calgary, Alb. - Hockey Canada announced Friday morning that it has added the CHL's reigning Defenseman of the Year to its World Junior Selection Camp roster. Zayne Parekh will join the Canadian National Junior Team at TD Place in Ottawa, Ont. on December 10th for his chance to land a final roster spot at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Nobleton, Ont. native Parekh is in the midst of his third OHL season, leading Spirit defensemen with 30 points (8G, 22A) in 23 games. His point totals place him fourth among the league's blueliners. Currently, Parekh is on an eight-game run at nearly two points per game (4G-11A-15P).

A 96-point campaign (33G, 63A) in 2023-24 led to Parekh being selected ninth overall by the Calgary Flames at the 2024 NHL Draft, making him the highest selected player in Spirit history. He currently sits second all-time among Spirit defensemen with 163 points in just 139 games.

In addition to the 2024 Memorial Cup, Parekh's trophy case includes the Max Kaminsky Trophy as OHL Defenseman of the Year, first all-rookie team honors in both the OHL and CHL in 2023, and a Hlinka Gretzky gold medal that same year.

World Junior selection camp will include a pair of games against the U SPORTS all-stars, pitting Team Canada against a collection of the top Canadian University students on December 12th and 13th. The finalized Team Canada roster will begin training camp on December 15th.

