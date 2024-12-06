Barrie Edges Kingston, 5-4

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The first meeting between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference provided a full sixty minutes of back-and-forth efforts.

The special teams got to work early in the opening period. Riley Patterson would take advantage of the Kingston penalty on a feed from Kashawn Aitcheson and Beau Akey. Patterson was calling for the puck and was able to put it short side, marking it the 11th goal of the season. "A" rated NHL Draft prospect, Kashawn Aitcheson seized the opportunity and showed off his skillset by making the Kingston defender bite on the fake before snapping it top corner. The goal pushed Aitcheson's goal total to nine. The Frontenacs would send the Teddy Bears onto the ice three minutes later, making it a 2-1 Colts lead.

Recently named to the OHL Top Prospect Challenge, Beau Jelsma would drop onto one knee and hammer home his first of the night on the odd-man opportunity with Zach Wigle. The Frontenacs would battle back near the end of the period once again making it a one-goal lead for the Colts.

The two teams were trading chances until the Colts' leader stepped up once again. Using his speed, Jelsma broke past the Kingston defender and tucked it backhand over the pad of the sprawling netminder, tallying his third multi-goal game of the season. Former Colt, Ben Pickell would give Kingston some hope late in the period by adding their third goal of the night. With an empty net for Kingston, Cole Beaudoin would battle for the puck and skate it down to put in the CColts'fifth goal of the night. The no-quit Frontenacs would find the back of the net once again but weren't able to complete the comeback.

Beau Jelsma would finish the game as the first star while Riley Patterson finished as the third. The Colts will continue the highway East as they prepare for the Ottawa 67's on Sunday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.