Firebirds Announce Generals - Red Wings Alumni Meet & Greet

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday a Meet & Greet with the Flint Generals and Detroit Red Wings Alumni on Saturday, December 14. The game will take place after the Alumni Game between the Flint Generals and Joe Kocur Foundation, featuring the Detroit Red Wings Alumni, and prior to the team's Flint Generals Night.

The Meet & Greet, which is sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings and Luigi's Restaurant, will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will feature the entire roster from both teams. It will feature complimentary food, water, soft drinks, plus a cash bar while fans have the opportunity to mingle with the Generals and Red Wings alumni.

Tickets for the Meet & Greet are on sale now and will cost $40 for general admission and are available online through ETIX.com as well as in person at the Dort Financial Center box office.. Firebirds season members can get a special discounted price of $30, available only at the Dort Financial Center box office.

The Alumni Game will take place at 3:30 p.m. with doors set to open at 3 p.m. Fans must have a ticket to that evening's Firebirds game against in order to attend. Flint will take on the Owen Sound Attack at 7 p.m. and will be wearing specialty Flint Generals jerseys that will be auctioned live postgame, with proceeds benefitting the Old Newsboys of Flint.

The Generals roster, which is subject to change, will be coached by Robbie Nichols, Rob Valicevic and Stephane Brochu. It will feature Jim Duhart, Dale Greenwood, Lorne Knauft, John Heasty, Chad Grills, Brent Currie, John DiPace, Trevor Bremner, Lee Jelenic, Gary Roach, Derek Knorr and Rob Laurie

The Red Wings Alumni roster, playing through the Joe Kocur Foundation and also subject to change, will feature Joe Kocur, Darren McCarty, Kevin Miller, Drew Miller, Ryan Barnes, Dean Kolstad, Corey Potter, Ethan Graham and Jim Slater.

Flint hosts the Owen Sound Attack on Flint Generals Night, which is also the Old Newsboys Toy Drive, and is sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and fans can get a free ticket to the games by donating a toy with a recommended minimum value of $10, as part of the Old Newsboys Toy Drive. The toy drive is ongoing and will run up to the date of the game, Saturday, December 14, at the Dort Financial Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.